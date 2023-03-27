Sir Roger Moore's son: 'Only a man can play 007'

HQ

Sir Roger Moore is one of the lucky few who have been able to portray the world's most beloved spy, James Bond. A character that the studio and screenwriters have increasingly wrestled with and tried to adapt many times, which also led to a long and protracted discussion about who should actually get the responsibility to take on the role now that Daniel Craig has officially put his Walther PPK on the shelf and moved on to other things.

In No Time to Die, Lashana Lynch temporarily took over the codename in her role as Nomi and there has been a lot of talk about a woman as the next James Bond. Something Sir Roger Moore's son has now come out and openly criticised. In an interview with The Express, Geoffrey Moore expressed confusion over Lashana Lych's temporary role as 007 and also suggests that it would not be the same with a woman in the role.

"Well, then it's no longer James Bond. I mean, she could be 006, 008, or 009, with a female Bond, it 'wouldn't be the same' because 'it's author Sir Ian Fleming's Bond. It's a guy".

However, Geoffrey also said that he has no problem with a spin-off with a woman in the lead role, pointing out how, for example, Charlize Theron was brilliant in Atomic Blonde.

"Women can certainly pull it off and certainly do the fight sequences, maybe there will be a 'From the filmmakers of James Bond comes Jane or Jemima Bond' or whatever".

The James Bond films' main producer Barbara Broccoli has also insisted that Bond should be a man in the future but also mentioned that it is still a bit early to speculate too much. Especially since they neither have a script nor have they started any direct casting either.

Could you imagine a spin-off similar to what Geoffrey Moore describes, or would you be fine with a woman in the role of James Bond?