Sir Ian McKellen rushed to hospital after stage fall during London play

Not to be ageist, but it is quite concerning whenever we see a beloved star in their twilight years take something so simple as a fall. Sir Ian McKellen is 85 now, so no spring chicken, and when you hear he fell of a stage during a play in London last night, it is hard not to be a bit concerned.

Luckily, a medical team was quickly on hand and McKellen was rushed to hospital. The play he was performing in, Player Kings, was cancelled. Medics believe McKellen would make a speedy and full recovery, with a spokesman for the Noël Coward theatre telling the BBC "Ian is in good spirits."

McKellen is set to be back on stage on Wednesday for another performance of the play. He had been involved in a fight scene when he fell off the front of the stage, seeming to lose his footing. Two doctors were reportedly on hand in the audience, and they lent a hand as soon as it was clear something was wrong.

