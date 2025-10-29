Sir Ian Livingstone on the beginnings of the Fighting Fantasy gamebooks: "It never entered our heads not to have dice"

HQ

There are few figures in today's popular culture and entertainment world who have been as successful in various fields as Sir Ian Livingstone. Co-founder of Games Workshop, the wargaming giant that owns Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer 40,000, among other well-known IPs, discoverer of Lara Croft and Tomb Raider in its early days, who became owner and CEO of Eidos in the 1990s, and writer of numerous fantasy world novels and gamebooks at Fighting Fantasy series, which is still active today.

Livingstone talked about all this and more during his attendance at the San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga, where he had his own panel that was moderated by our fellow editor David Caballero. After that chat with the attendees, Sir Ian gave us a more personal interview, which you can watch in full and with subtitles below.

These days, Livingstone has put his time in video games and Games Workshop well behind him, and now devotes himself entirely to writing. And about his career and his contribution to the medium, we couldn't help but ask him about the beginnings of the prolific Fighting Fantasy series, which was born as an evolution of his own D&D games to adapt them to a wide audience who read, but didn't play, and who would have to use dice if they wanted to finish the book. The concept was groundbreaking then, (and still is), and Livingstone explains it like this. "We'd been playing Dungeons & Dragons for seven years and we wanted to have a role-playing experience, so it never entered our heads not to have dice. We wanted to remove the difficulties of playing a multi-player role-playing game with a single-player experience with the Game Master replaced by the book."

"All books are a passive experience where you're reading someone else's adventures, but we wanted our Fighting Fantasy gamebooks to be books where you, the reader, are the hero, so I empowered them through choice (...) There are hundreds of ways to read the book, set in a fantasy world of monsters and magic, but only one true way to finish it. And the dice add that tension and excitement as they do in a role-playing game".

"So you navigate the adventure, making the decisions, hopefully the right ones. My job is to try to bring you to your death because I want to see you fail, of course, and you think, 'ah, I'll try again'. And the dice add that element of luck and excitement."

Sir Ian Livingstone's next book: "A lot of people want to go back to Port Blacksand"

Although he no longer writes as fast as he used to, Livingstone keeps the Fighting Fantasy series alive, and uses his holidays to compile notes for his next literary adventures. In 2024 he published The Dungeon on Blood Island, but he already has an idea of where he's going with his readers: "A lot of people want to go back to Port Blacksand. The City of Thieves is a very popular choice, so I think we might start in Port Blacksand because it's a horrible place of pirates and vagabonds and thieves, and they're all trying to take you down."

The setting is likely to be quite jungle-like, Livingstone told us, "because I've just been on holiday in Cambodia and I've seen all these amazing temples that are kind of enveloped by trees. And I was quite inspired, as I was with Death Trap Dungeon. That was after a hiking holiday in northern Thailand. There were a lot of elements of that. And that's why, wherever I go, I try to take notes. So keep in mind: the jungle, the temple and Port Blacksand."

