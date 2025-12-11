Sir Chris Hoy breaks his leg in mountain bike accident: "I want to live my life and to make the most of it"

HQ

Sir Chris Hoy, former track cyclist winner of six Olympic gold medals (two in team sprint, two in keirin, match sprint and kilo, more in separate events than any other cyclist) has suffered a crash in a mountain bike accident, and broke his leg. Speaking to Sky Sports, he reveailed that he had an "unfortunate spill" and was his worst crash: "You just don't bounce like you do when you're younger".

Hoy became the most successful Scottish Olympian with his results in Beijing 2008. He retired from cycling in 2013 but then joined motorsports, and went on to race in the British GT Championship and the 2016 edition of the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Hoy said that "worse things happen" and that he felt lucky that it was was worst one he's had in all his years of riding.

He was diagnosed prostate cancer in September 2023, and one year later announced that it was incurable, with doctors estimating between two and four years to live. He has since participated in fund raiser campaign and spoke to increase awareness, funds and reseach.

"I'm not a massive risk taker, but I want to live my life and I want to make the most of it", Hoy said. "None of us are here forever so you want to make the most of the time you have and do the things you enjoy."