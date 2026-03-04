Sir Ben Kingsley will play "a key role" in Sonic the Hedgehog 4

HQ

Yesterday, we reported that filming for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has now officially begun. The movie is set to premiere on March 19 next year, and thanks to the post-credits scene in the predecessor, we know that both Amy Rose and Metal Sonic will appear in a story at least partly inspired by Sonic CD.

While we have known for several weeks that Kristen Bell will play Amy, we have no idea who will have the honor of playing Metal Sonic. Yesterday, we speculated that it will probably be a very famous person, considering the rest of the cast, and that we will probably get the answer soon, now that filming has begun.

And perhaps we now have our answer. Renowned Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider announced in his latest newsletter that Oscar winner Sir Ben Kingsley will be appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 4 in a yet-to-be-revealed "key role." Some speculate that he may take on the role of Eggman Nega (a future and even more evil Eggman), but the most likely candidate is perhaps Metal Sonic, whose appearance we already know about.

We can throw in two suggestions of our own, and spontaneously think that Kingsley would have been perfect as the Sonic Generations boss The Time Eater or alternatively as Silver the Hedgehog (time travel seems to be a thing in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and both of these characters could therefore fit into the story).