Sintopia gives the seven deadly sins a modern twist

At a glance, god games might seem like something of the past. Games like Black & White don't come around too often, but the developers behind the upcoming Sintopia want to bring that style of simulator into the modern day, in more ways than one.

Speaking with creative director Eric Le Ru back at Gamescom, we asked what kind of sins the players can expect to face in Sintopia. They won't be enigmatic feelings or ideas, but will have physical, demonic forms. "The demons are entities that are kind of a vessel for us to mock the real world, to troll everyone," he said. "So, for example, you have Succubus, which is an OnlyFans girl. You have a Wrath Demon, which is kind of a Balrog from The Lord of the Rings mixed with a raging gamer, so maybe some of you guys, if you play the game and lose, they will turn into a Wrath Demon. Gluttony Demon is an Uber driver, which kept everything for himself.

That kind of stuff can be fun in the game, yeah."

When playing Sintopia, you might have to defend yourself from these demonic avatars of sin, as they try to take over your settlement. "They are mostly like, again, mini-boss summoning armies to crush the Humus. But later in the game you will be able to leverage them, to be able to capture them like Pokemons and use them in Hell, because after all you are the master of Hell, so demons should work with you," Le Ru explained.

Check out our full interview for more details on Sintopia below, and keep an eye out for the game when it launches next year.