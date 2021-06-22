SINoALICE is hosting a crossover event with NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

SINoALICE, a popular mobile RPG published by Square Enix, is currently hosting a crossover event with NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 until July 6. This isn't the first collaboration event that the mobile game has hosted with the NieR series, as a NieR: Automata crossover event took place last July.

During this latest event, a new story scenario will be present and this will feature music from NieR Replicant that was arranged by legendary composer Keiichi Okabe. Additionally, new classes will be made available for several of the game's characters (Yonah, King of Facade, Kainé, Emil, Devola & Popola, Strange Girl, and Three Little Pigs) and there are new weapons and armour sets inspired by the collaboration that can be unlocked by engaging in an activity known as The Shooting Gallery.

You can take a look at the trailer for the collaboration event in the video above.