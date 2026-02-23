Sinners, One Battle After Another, and I Swear win big at the BAFTAs

HQ

Last night, the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) took place, and while it seemed to be a one-horse race with One Battle After Another receiving a serious amount of nominations, there were some other big names of 2025's film catalogue that got some appreciation too.

Paul Thomas Anderson's modern epic took home the awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor for Sean Penn, and Cinematography. Not a bad haul, and no individual film did better on the night. Sinners made history at the BAFTAs, though, picking up four wins: the most for a film coming from a Black director at the awards show. Wunmi Mosaku won Best Supporting Actress, Michael P. Shawver won for Editing, Ludwig Göransson got an award for Original Score, and Ryan Coogler took home a BAFTA for his Best Original Screenplay.

Other significant wins include Hamnet, which won Jessie Buckley a Best Leading Actress award and the Best British Film award, as well as I Swear, which scored actor Robert Aramayo the Leading Actor win, as well as another nod for Best Casting. Aramayo's win might have shocked the wider film world, but those that have seen the film are heavily praising his performance.

The biggest loser of the night was Marty Supreme, which is tied for the most BAFTA losses in history after taking home absolutely nothing at the ceremony. If you want to check out the full winners list and see if your favourite film managed to take home some gold, there's the full list from BAFTA here.