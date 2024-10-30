Sinner's illness and Djokovic's abscence makes Alcaraz favourite for Paris Masters this weeked

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz has started the Paris Master with a victory against Chilean Nicolás Jerry on Tuesday. Alcaraz won with authority in the second set, but not without difficulty, as the first set extened to 7-5, before the second set tipped the scale in favour of the spaniard 6-1.

Alcaraz now awaits the winner of the Giron-Humbert to the round of 16 tomorrow Thursday, and is favourite for a tournament he has never won nor even reached the final, in the city where he conqured his first Roland Garros earlier this year.

Paris Masters, with 1.000 points at stake for the winner, is the ninth Masters 1,000 and the final ATP event of the year, which makes it prone to injuries and withdrawals.

Djokovic and Sinner, out for Paris Master

Novak Djokovic, the only top player who has regularly fought it and won seven times, more than anyone, including last year, won't ratify his victory, as he announced last week he wouldn't participate.

Yannick Sinner, ATP number 1, also retired due to a virus, paving the way for Alcaraz, who could be the first spaniard to win it since David Ferrer in 2012. But the distance of 4.000 ATP points below Sinner gives assures the italian he would not loose his status as world's number one tennis player. The final will be held Sunday, November 3.