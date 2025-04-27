Sinners continues to dominate at the box office

HQ

Ryan Coogler's vampire drama Sinners shows no signs of losing momentum. The film pulled in a huge $45 million during its second weekend in the U.S. — a minimal drop compared to its opening, making it one of the most successful horror films of all time. This success cements both Coogler and Michael B. Jordan as two of the hottest names in Hollywood right now.

At the same time, the 20th anniversary re-release of Revenge of the Sith delivered a major surprise by earning $25.2 million, overshadowing the debut of The Accountant 2, which opened with $24.4 million. Meanwhile, The Minecraft Movie continues to crush it at the box office, now racking up an impressive $773 million globally.

