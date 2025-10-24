Sinner, Zverev, Davidovich and Fonseca, in the semi-finals in Vienna and Basel: matches on Saturday and Sunday

HQ

The semi-finals are set for the two ATP 500 tournaments in hard court this week, Vienna Open and Swiss Indoors Basel. In Austria, the result was a bit predictable, with top four seeded players surviving: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Alex de Miñaur and Lorenzo Musetti, setting up some very exciting semi-finals.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, things took a dramatic turn as three of the four quarter-final matches on Friday ended in walkovers: Casper Ruud retired after one set against Davidovich, tie-break included; Felix Auger-Aliassime retired after losing the first set to Jaume Munar, and Denis Shapovalov retired in the third set against Joao Fonseca.

Tennis matches on Saturday, October 25

Swiss Indoors Basel semi-finals:



Joao Fonseca vs. Jaume Munar: 15:00 CEST, 16.00 BST



Ugo Humbert vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: 17:00 CEST, 16:00 BST



Vienna Open semi-finals:



Jannik Sinner vs. Alex de Miñaur: 15:00 CEST, 16.00 BST



Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Zverev: 17:10 CEST, 16:10 BST



The final for both tournaments will be on Sunday, before Paris Masters begins next week.