Sinner thrashes Alcaraz at Six Kings Slam and Djokovic retires after losing the first set

HQ

Jannik Sinner has extended his dominance at Six Kings Slam, winning the second edition of the exhibition tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, taking (one again) the largest prize money ever in tennis, and taking revenge on Carlos Alcaraz for their recent final at US Open (and the seven other times Alcaraz beat Sinner in the last two years in official matches).

The final ended 6-2, 6-4, and lasted 1 hour and 13 minutes. Alcaraz said that Sinner sometimes feels like "he's playing ping pong" and praised his improved serve. He also said that they have a special friendship off court aside from the on-court rivalry. "We talk much more than people would think".

"You want to improve as a player, and for that, you need rivalries, and more importantly, a nice friendship off the court. We have a very special friendship", added Sinner to the delighted crowds in Riyadh, who earlier had seen Novak Djokovic retire from his match against Taylor Fritz after losing the first set in the tie-break, a set that lasted longer than the final.

The veteran Serbian player gave up after a physically demanding set, and despite his best intentions, his 38-year-old body may be running out of gas. Djokovic is scheduled to play Nitto ATP Finals in November.