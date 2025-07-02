Sinner recaptures Grand Slam spark at Wimbledon

HQ

World number one Jannik Sinner remained composed under pressure to advance comfortably to the second round of Wimbledon, defeating compatriot Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-3, 6-0. His confident performance stood out amid a turbulent day at the All England Club, where an unprecedented number of seeded players were eliminated in shocking fashion.

American star Coco Gauff, fresh from a French Open title and aiming for a rare Grand Slam double, was the headline casualty. She fell 7-6(3), 6-1 to Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, struggling to regain rhythm after her recent triumph. Alongside Gauff, top seeds Alexander Zverev and Jessica Pegula also exited early, continuing the pattern of surprises. Zverev lost a gruelling five-set battle to France's Arthur Rinderknech, while Pegula was swept aside by Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

The day's drama didn't end there. In total, 13 men's seeds and 9 women's seeds crashed out, setting a new Wimbledon record for first-round upsets since the introduction of 32 seeds in 2001. This included other notable names like Lorenzo Musetti and Zheng Qinwen, signalling the depth and unpredictability of the tournament.

Amid the chaos, Novak Djokovic overcame a stomach bug to dispatch Alexandre Muller in four sets, reinforcing his intent to defend his title. Iga Swiatek showed steady form with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Polina Kudermetova, although Wimbledon continues to elude her.

Taylor Fritz battled through a thrilling five-set encounter against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who recorded a blistering 153 mph serve, a new Wimbledon record. Meanwhile, British fans enjoyed success with Jack Draper and ten other homegrown players advancing after a record seven wins on Monday.

As the tournament settles, all eyes remain on whether Sinner and other survivors can maintain their momentum through what promises to be an unpredictable Wimbledon.