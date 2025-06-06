Sinner reaches Roland Garros final in a spectacular match with Djokovic

HQ

It's on again: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner, at the Roland Garros final on Sunday. The final is set after an spectacular match: a straight-set win for Sinner, but far from an easy one: 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) with Sinner always denying Djokovic's moments of inspiration, even if the Philippe Chatrier was clearly sided for the 38-year-old Serbian, knowing that this could likely be Djokovic's last Roland Garros, at least at this competitive level.

"It was such a special occasion for me, playing against Novak in the semi-final of a Grand Slam," said Sinner, who thinks Nole "showed again what a role model he is for all of us and especially for us young players. What he is doing is incredible and I wish him only the best for the rest of the season. I think we are all very lucky to see him playing such high-level tennis, it's amazing".

The fifteen-year-gap with the Italian was perhaps too influential in the long run, even if Djokovic tried his best: the final will be again between the two players called to lead the new generation of tennis. Alcaraz won their final match in Rome, but Sinner looks unstoppable. We will find out on Sunday...