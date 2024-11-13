Sinner prevails again in a rematch against Fritz and propels himself into ATP Finals

HQ

Jannik Sinner continues his great run at ATP Finals after a tough yet confident clash with Taylor Fritz. It was a rematch from this year's US Open, that ended the same way: victory for the Italian, without dropping a single set.

Sinner, number 1 in the world by a huge margin, won 6-4, 6-4. "It was a very tough match, we got to know each other very well in a Grand Slam final", said Sinner after the match. "We knew exactly what to expect today, he was very aggressive and I was prepared".

Sinner has already lifted two Grand Slam trophies this year, and is well placed to have the finishing touch of the year in front of his local fans in Turin, and leave the doping controversy behind, even if other tennis players aren't willing to forget about it...

Sinner will next face Daniil Medvedev on Thursday, who after a controversial opening match Sunday, won yesterday against de Minaur, extending the excitement into who will take the second spot in the group...