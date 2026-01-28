Sinner and Djokovic set up exciting Australian Open semi-final after Musetti's retirement

HQ

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are set to clash in the Australian Open semi-final, but not in the way many expected. Lorenzo Musetti was dominating Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 in the opening sets, and it seemed like we were going to an all-Italian semi-final. But then Musetti retired in the third set, when it was 1-3, as he had injured his upper right leg.

Djokovic admitted that he was going to lose the match: "I was on my way home tonight. I don't know what to say except I feel really sorry for him and he was a far better player", the 38-Serbian said about the 23-year-old Italian.

"These kinds of things happen in sport. It happened to me a few times, but being in the quarters of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up, and being in full control, it's so unfortunate. I don't know what else I can say and I really wish him a speedy recovery. He should have been a winner today, no doubt".

World No. 1 to 4 in the Australian Open semifinals

With the victory, Djokovic extended his record for most singles wins at the Australian Open, 103. Later, Sinner swiftly defeated Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, as he extended his head to head 9-1. On the other path, Carlos Alcaraz and Alezander Zverev will meet in the other semifinal on Thursday. Do you think Alcaraz and Sinner will be at a Grand Slam final yet again?