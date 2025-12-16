Sinking of MS Estonia: Report uncovers the cause of the tragedy that haunted Europe for a generation

HQ

More than three decades after the deadliest peacetime maritime disaster in European history, investigators have uncovered the cause of the tragedy. Now, investigators can confirm that the sinking of the Estonia ferry was caused by a catastrophic failure of its bow, not an explosion, collision or cover-up.

In a new joint report (via Reuters), authorities from Estonia, Sweden and Finland confirmed that the ferry's bow structure collapsed during a storm in the Baltic Sea on September 28, 1994, allowing seawater to flood the vessel within minutes. The disaster claimed 852 lives.

Put to rest years of alternative theories

The findings aim to put to rest years of alternative theories that gained renewed attention after the 2020 television documentary series showed previously unseen damage to the wreck, reigniting public debate over whether an explosion or collision had occurred.

After multiple underwater inspections, survivor interviews, and technical modelling, investigators said the holes seen in the hull were caused by the ship striking rocks on the seabed, not by a blast.

"The evidence does not support claims of an explosion or a collision," the investigators said, adding there is no reason to launch a new full-scale inquiry. An earlier investigation in the 1990s had already blamed the bow visor, but the latest report is intended as the final word on a tragedy that has haunted Europe for a generation.