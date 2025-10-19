Sinister hailed as the "scariest movie ever made" according to new study

As we edge ever closer to Halloween and the seasonal darkness creeps in. It is only natural that we cosy up more often on the sofa, hug a blanket or two and watch more horror movies. We all have our favorites off course. But on a scientific level, what horror movie is the scariest ever made? According to this year's edition of Science of Scare the answer to that question is: Sinister.

Using various equipment - including heart rate monitors and pulse trackers. The study concluded that Sinister topped the charts, both in average as well as peak heart rate. Thus making it, at least scientifically, the scariest movie ever made.

According to the study, the top ten scariest movies ever made are:



Sinister

Host

Skinamarink

Insidious

The Conjuring

Hereditary

Smile 2

Smile

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Talk to Me



Do you agree with the list?