Single-player technical alpha for Diablo II: Resurrected coming this weekend

Blizzard has announced that a limited number of players who pre-registered interest in Diablo II: Resurrected will gain access to a single-player technical alpha this weekend. Available on PC, and starting on Friday, April 9 at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST the alpha will run until Monday, April 12 at 6pm BST / 7pm CEST.

Players who manage to get access into the alpha will be able to play three different classes, the Sorceress, the Amazon, and the Barbarian, and will be able to progress through the first two acts of the title. There is no planned level cap, meaning players can progress until their heart's content.

The Alpha will also be playable in 4K resolution, with full 3D physical rendering, alongside complete support for Dolby Surround 7.1 sound. As the alpha is strictly single-player, however, there will be no multiplayer for this test. Another test based around multiplayer will be taking place "later this year" though.

To check out a few extra details to what will be available in this alpha, be sure to check out the announcement blog post here.