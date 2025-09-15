Singleplayer games outshine multiplayer in Steam's top 20

HQ

It's no secret that big publishers want us to play live service games for a long time and keep buying season passes, DLC, and all kinds of microtransactions. But even though there are several examples of titles that have done well, the list of games that have flopped and been shut down early is even longer.

There is no doubt that many gamers simply want the singleplayer experiences that the giants today seem to be largely uninterested in, and now Tech4Gamers is drawing attention to evidence of this. More than half (eleven) of the most played titles on Steam are singleplayer games, including titles such as Black Myth: Wukong, Cyberpunk 2077, and Elden Ring.

Tech4Gamers notes, however, that three of the games also have a multiplayer component, but also a strong singleplayer campaign that many choose to play on their own. In addition, we have Banana, which is certainly singleplayer - but perhaps cannot really be classified as a proper game.

Check out the list in the Bluesky post below. Are you surprised by how popular singleplayer is, and do you think major publishers are nervous that so many gamers seem uninterested in their live service offerings?