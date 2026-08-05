Single-sex spaces in the UK to be organised by biological sex according to new official guidance

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A new code published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in the UK has come into effect, with this looking to install a firmer guidance on how single-sex spaces are operated in the country.

As per BBC News, the code explains henceforth that single-sex spaces are to be organised by biological sex, with this applying to toilets and changing rooms, and such. Gender-neutral facilities will still be accessible to trans individuals, but the new code does also affirm a trans person will need to use the single-sex space based on their biological sex when gender-neutral facilities aren't available.

This new guidance is now in effect across England, Wales, and Scotland, with it coming following the UK Supreme Court ruling "sex" is defined by biological sex in equality law, rather than a person's chosen gender identity.

Naturally, the move has led to criticism from trans-rights campaigners, even if sex-based rights campaigning groups are supportive of the clarity it offers.