Single-player Blade game coming from Dishonored and Deathloop developer

There were a lot of rumours ahead of The Game Awards that suggested that Arkane Lyon would be in attendance and would be announcing a new project. Many assumed, due to recent leaked documents during the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard proceedings, that this was to be a new Dishonored, but that was far from accurate.

Because the Deathloop and Dishonored developer has revealed that it is in the process of creating Marvel's Blade, with this being a third-person, single-player title that follows the famed half-man, half-vampire, all-vampire-hunter as he uses his powers to protect the people of Paris from nasty bloodsuckers.

There is no word on the release window for the game, nor is there any mention of platforms (even though we assume PC and Xbox Series X/S), as we are just told that the project is in development, in collaboration with Marvel Games.

Still, you can check out the trailer for Marvel's Blade below.