Singer Rihanna previews today's trailer for new Smurfs movie

Time to go back to the forest to smurf a little! The new The Smurfs Movie will unveil its first trailer today, hopefully along with a release date.

The film, directed by Chris Miller and Matt Landon, features a cast of voices lending their talents to the village of little blue creatures led by Rihanna, Xolo Maridueña, Billie Lourd, James Corden, Kurt Russell and Nick Offerman. It was Rihanna (who will play Smurfette) who previewed the release of the trailer with a teaser of a teaser, a practice we are seeing more and more in recent times.

Are you looking forward to seeing what this new musical adaptation of the Smurfs comic will be like?