Singer Mushkaa performs a cover of the Valorant anthem 'Villain' at the VCT EMEA Finals in Barcelona

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To mark the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Finals, which will take place in Barcelona from 28 to 30 August, Riot Games has teamed up with the popular Spanish artist Mushkaa to create a remix of the Valorant anthem, 'Villain', in both Spanish and Catalan. The artist told the media:

"When Riot asked me to reinterpret 'Villain', I immediately loved the idea of bringing something from my own world to a song that already means so much to the VALORANT community. For me, it was important that this version truly reflected who I am as an artist, celebrating both the Spanish and Catalan languages and cultures, without losing the energy and intensity that make the original song so powerful.

"Being able to premiere this remix live in Barcelona, in front of thousands of fans during the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Finals, makes this collaboration even more special. Barcelona has played a very important part in my career, so being able to welcome, through music, one of the world's biggest esports events is something I'm immensely proud of."

'Villain (take the shot)', released in 2024, quickly became one of Valorant's signature tracks. Mushkaa's remix not only breathes new life into the anthem and brings it closer to her fans, but also marks the first time the 2026 VCT EMEA Stage 2 Finals are being held outside their usual venue in Berlin. The artist has confirmed that she will perform "Villain" live at the event at the Olympic Arena in Badalona. Riot will provide further details about this performance in due course.

You can now listen to the version of "Villain" featuring Mushkaa on any of the usual music platforms via this link.