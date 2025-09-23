Singaporean tourists face deportation in Norway over drone incident

HQ

Last night, we got news that Copenhagen Airport was shutting down after "large drones flying in the area." A bit later, we also got news about Oslo Airport suspending flights after drone activity detected. Now, we get news that a Singaporean couple could be expelled from Norway after allegedly flying a drone over central Oslo, where such activity is strictly banned. The pair were arrested near landmarks including the fortress and opera house, with prosecutors confirming that deportation procedures may be considered. The drone, of course, is very different to military ones, but the incident took place just hours before drone sightings disrupted flights in Denmark and Norway, though police noted no direct link between the events. European countries have been on alert due to a surge in unauthorized drone activity, raising broader concerns over security and surveillance. What do you think about the current situation with drones? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!