Singapore retailer anticipates huge Super Mario World Lego set set to launch in October

Attention Lego fans: An official shop in Singapore may have spoiled an upcoming surprise from Danish toy company Lego. A new 1,250-piece Super Mario World (SNES)-inspired Lego Mario set has been previewed and will hit shops on 1 October.
Once assembled, we'll have a huge pixelated 16-bit pixelated representation of caped Mario and his sidekick Yoshi that will even feature a little movement mechanism for the green mount, opening his mouth and sticking out his tongue.
There's no official pricing in the West at the moment, but this Lego Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set will cost $209.99 SGD. Check it out below.
Thanks, Jays Brick Blog.