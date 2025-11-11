Singapore is looking to recognise esports as an official sport

HQ

Esports have grown a lot over the years over the entire world, but in Asia, it is significantly more popular and ingrained into society than it is in the west, where it's more of a niche interest. The proof of this comes from Singapore, where in an updated bill proposal shared last week, the country has revealed its hopes to classify esports and mind sports under its official definition of the word "sports".

As per Esports Insider, this move comes in an amendment of the Singapore Sports Council Act 1973 and while it has yet to be approved and passed, it will look to expand the reach of the Singapore Sports Council to include esports and other non-traditional athletic disciplines.

In terms of the reference to "mind sports", this encompasses activities like chess and bridge, with the former even being a competitive activity that is getting ever popular among the esports crowd.

The bill, should it be passed, will also hope to establish training institutions for sportsfolk and set new standards for coaching and sports science, all different initiatives that aim to improve Singapore's sporting culture.