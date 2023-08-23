Sindel and Shao Kahn get nasty in Mortal Kombat 1 trailer

HQ

Netherrealm Studios might have given Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 a head start in terms of marketing, but they're definitely trying to catch up. Mortal Kombat 1 keeps showing up at gaming events, and I'm definitely not complaining.

Tonight's Gamescom trailer confirms that Sindel and General Shao will return as playable characters in Mortal Kombat 1, while Motaro and Shujinko will have to make due with being Kameo fighters. We're also treated to some Raiden gameplay, and it's quite clear that all five of these characters still know how to hurt anyone and anything that stands against them. Also: how the heck does Sindel keep her hair so clean after doing that Fatality? Maybe we'll learn her secret when Mortal Kombat 1 launches on the 19th of September.