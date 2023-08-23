Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Sindel and Shao Kahn get nasty in Mortal Kombat 1 trailer

That's one hairy Fatality...

HQ

Netherrealm Studios might have given Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 a head start in terms of marketing, but they're definitely trying to catch up. Mortal Kombat 1 keeps showing up at gaming events, and I'm definitely not complaining.

Tonight's Gamescom trailer confirms that Sindel and General Shao will return as playable characters in Mortal Kombat 1, while Motaro and Shujinko will have to make due with being Kameo fighters. We're also treated to some Raiden gameplay, and it's quite clear that all five of these characters still know how to hurt anyone and anything that stands against them. Also: how the heck does Sindel keep her hair so clean after doing that Fatality? Maybe we'll learn her secret when Mortal Kombat 1 launches on the 19th of September.

HQ
Mortal Kombat 1

