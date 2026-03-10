SiN: Reloaded confirmed to be released later this year

HQ

We actually reported on SiN: Reloaded when it was announced in 2020, but since then there has been an eerie silence surrounding the project, so much so that one might have suspected it had been shelved. But... fortunately, that is not the case, and today we received several pieces of evidence to prove it.

It turns out that the updated version of this semi-obscure shooter, originally released in 1998, will be launched during 2026. If you don't remember the original, Nightdive Studios describes the title as follows:

"From Nightdive Studios, SiN: Reloaded is a completely remastered experience of the 1998 shooter from Ritual Entertainment. This diamond-in-the-rough, story-driven FPS features memorable characters, horrific enemies, and a devastating arsenal that pushed the Quake II Engine to its limits."

The game gained attention for its innovative gameplay, which included hacking computer terminals, using physics to solve puzzles, driving forklifts, and much more. It also had multiple paths towards the end where your choices affected the story. This updated version even has extra content to enjoy when it is released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Below, you can check out the trailer for this retro-style action extravaganza.