Sin Prisa Gaming is the final Valorant Champions Tour Ascension team

The last Ascension tournament of the season has come to a close.

Last week, we told you all about the three teams that have been promoted to the Valorant Champions Tour due to winning the Ascension Challengers tournament in their respective region. We noted that the EMEA, Americas, and China event had come to a close, but that the Pacific event was still ongoing. It has since concluded.

With this being the case, we can report that San Prisa Gaming will be the latest to join the VCT circuit after overcoming Boom Esports and securing the final spot.

It's also worth noting that with this result in the books, the 2024 Valorant competitive season has fully come to a close and now the OFF//SEASON is in full effect, all ahead of the 2025 season beginning in early 2025.

