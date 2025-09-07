Simu Liu hypes Downey Jr.'s dark turn as Doctor Doom

HQ

Marvel's upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday is already looking like one of the most anticipated chapters in MCU history. Actor Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, is currently filming and describes the project as a dream — thanks in no small part to its stacked cast. But it's one role in particular that has stolen the spotlight: Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel universe, not as Iron Man, but as the iconic supervillain Doctor Doom.

According to Liu, Downey Jr. has been a true inspiration on set, and his portrayal of Victor von Doom will surprise audiences. After being Marvel's face for over a decade, Downey Jr. is now crossing over to the darker side. Liu notes that he remains just as dedicated and generous as ever, and his presence elevates the entire production.

"He's been an integral part of Marvel's success and has been in so many films over the years, yet he still takes the time to meet and connect with so many people. Because he's played such a diverse range of roles, I think everyone will be blown away by the way he tackles this new character in this film."

Plot details are still tightly under wraps, but earlier hints from The Fantastic Four: First Step suggest that Doom is already established in the MCU multiverse. The question remains whether he will confront the heroes of Earth-616 directly or operate from his own domain. What is clear is that he will serve as the central threat in the new film. Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere on December 18, 2026.