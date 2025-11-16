Simu Liu fires back at the superhero haters

HQ

It's now been several years since Simu Liu played Shang-Chi in The Legend of the Ten Rings, but fans can finally look forward to seeing him show up again in Avengers: Doomsday. And Liu himself is fired up as hell. During the press tour for the Netflix film In Your Dreams, he told Variety that it felt "really great" to be back and working with many of the actors he looked up to as a little kid. He told Variety that:

"It was really awesome, exciting. So many actors that I grew up watching, and to get to kind of play in that sandbox with them... it's a dream come true"

He also took the opportunity to throw a jab at all those who love to hate on superhero movies, and the idea that the genre is worn out - he's not buying it. Liu admittedly says the industry has its problems, but that it's also become trendy to hate on Marvel. And that, honestly, the cynicism online is pretty exhausting.

"It's kind of fashionable now to hate on it. I think there are valid critiques of the way that movies are made, the way that production budgets are handled, I think that there are a lot of valid things to say, but this idea of shitting on superhero movies as a genre, I don't know. I don't know I because I am speaking as somebody who just absolutely loved watching them as a kid"

For Liu, the love for superhero movies runs deep, and he still believes in the power of what they can represent for young fans, just like they did for him.

Do you agree with what Liu says? Is there too much unnecessary hating on superheroes?