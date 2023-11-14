Simpsons producer denies the disappearance of strangulation jokes: "We're not changing anything"

HQ

"Why you little...!" Is there a more iconic Simpsons phrase than this one? Recently, one of the show's most famous recurring jokes seemed to disappear when, in a recent episode, Homer said, referring to his strong handshake: "See Marge, strangling the boy has paid off! Just kidding, I don't do that anymore."

However, James L. Brooks, the show's producer since its inception, has issued a clarification to the magazinePeople. Mr Brooks said: "Don't think for a second we're changing anything." He says it was just clickbaiting and that Bart will continue to be loved by Homer in this "very special way"....

Do you think The Simpsons should ditch the strangling jokes?