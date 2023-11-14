Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Simpsons producer denies the disappearance of strangulation jokes: "We're not changing anything"

Never fear, viewer, Homer's hands will remain firmly wrapped around Bart's neck.

"Why you little...!" Is there a more iconic Simpsons phrase than this one? Recently, one of the show's most famous recurring jokes seemed to disappear when, in a recent episode, Homer said, referring to his strong handshake: "See Marge, strangling the boy has paid off! Just kidding, I don't do that anymore."

However, James L. Brooks, the show's producer since its inception, has issued a clarification to the magazinePeople. Mr Brooks said: "Don't think for a second we're changing anything." He says it was just clickbaiting and that Bart will continue to be loved by Homer in this "very special way"....

Do you think The Simpsons should ditch the strangling jokes?

