Simpsons co-creator "would love to see a remastered version" of Hit & Run

We've seen many classics from the PS2-era receive new life over the past few years through remasters and remakes. Just recently we have seen remasters of two Ty the Tasmanian Tiger games, a remake of Destroy All Humans!, and a remake of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. Still, there are plenty of titles from this generation that have not come back for one reason or another, and one of the most hotly requested of these is The Simpsons Hit & Run.

In a recent interview with IGN, co-showrunner Matt Selman was asked about the possibility of a Hit & Run remake or remaster and he said: "I would love to see a remastered version of [Simpsons Hit & Run], I would. It's a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen."

Later on in the interview, he also reflected on creating the game and said: "We were all playing Grand Theft Auto at the time and publisher... they just wanted another driving game. And we were like, everyone's playing whatever version of Grand Theft Auto, people need to get out of the cars. That was a huge creative battle over whether it was just a 'driving around doing missions' game or a 'getting out of the car and doing missions' game. But I do think the battle was worth fighting."

Are you still holding out hope for a remake or a remaster?