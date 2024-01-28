Simple and classic is the idea with dbramante1928's Marselisborg messenger bag

HQ

We take a look at a fair share of different bags as part of our Quick Look video series, and today, we're expanding that even further with the latest from dbramante1928. Known as the Marselisborg, this is a messenger bag that is said to have a design style that resembles the simple and classic formula.

It's made up of a main compartment divided into two sections, one of which is perfect for a laptop and the other that features a slate of smaller pockets to safely store additional technology and gear. It's also fabricated from sustainably sourced full-grain leather.

To learn more about the Marselisborg and to see what we think about the bag, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.