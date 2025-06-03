Simone Inzaghi accepts Al-Hilal offer, leaves Inter Milan after Champions League fiasco

HQ

Simone Inzaghi has closed his era at Inter Milan. Four years, since he joined in 2021, with many titles, including one Serie A in 2024, two Coppa Italia in 2022 and 2023, three Super Cups... but with the sore taste in the mouth of losing two Champions League finals: in 2023 to Manchester City, and especially last week to Paris Saint-Germain, entering the history books as the only team to lose by a five goal margin in an European Cup final.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inzaghi will join the Saudi Pro League club, one of the strongest, with well known players from European football like Joao Cancelo, Aleksandar Mitrovic, or goalkeeper Bono, but also a club with very bad luck: they purchased Neymar and he only played seven matches, and have just now been rejected by Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United captain.

Inzaghi had a contract running until 2026 with Inter. It seems that it has been Inzaghi himself the one who decided to leave, knowing that there's little more he can do to relaunch a team that lost Serie A in the final matchday and was humiliated by PSG. Now, Inter will try to convince Como manager Cesc Fábregas, one of the most in-demand managers, while Inzaghi will be able to lead Al-Hilal in Club World Cup, facing Real Madrid in the group stage.