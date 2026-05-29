Simone Biles reveals the chances for her return at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

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Will Simone Biles compete at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games? The 29-year-old gymnast, one of the most decorated athletes of all-time, winner of seven gold Olympic medals, 11 overall, and 23 gold medals in World Championships, 30 overall, hasn't competed since the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She hasn't announced her retirement, although we all remember how she famously withdrew from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, becoming a symbol for the protection of mental health for professional athletes.

In a visit to Madrid for an sponsorship event, Biles told El País that there are "about fifty percent chance" of her competing in Los Angeles 2028, when she will be 31, and says she still feels fit, but there's a big difference between being in shape for everyday life and being in shape to compete.

"Yes, absolutely", said Biles when asked if she considered herself as an active gymnast. "What's more, if somebody asked me to do a backflip, I'd do it right here without hesitation. It wouldn't be difficult. It's true that to compete you have to train, but I'm still in shape to do whatever I want. The other day, in fact, I was on the trampoline in my garden and I started doing flips with my former teammate Zoe Miller. We had a great time".

However, she admits she would need to train to get back to her best shape, and when asked if she will be in LA 2028, she said "I'd say it's still about fifty percent. Although I'd also like to say something: I feel we should admire athletes while they're active, competing. I've already been to three Olympic Games and I feel fulfilled. It's crazy to see how people always want more and more from you. In the end, the decision will always be mine."

Biles said that she misses some things of the competition, especially "the camaraderie, the time spent with my teammates, and even the good vibes I had with the coaches on a daily basis. But at the same time, it's very nice to have this freedom. It's a mental and physical break", and even said that she "hate exercise" and after doing it for so long, deserves a break, but she still goes to pilates with her husband, the American football player Jonathan Owens, to have something to share with him.