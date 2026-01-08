Simon Yates, winner of Giro d'Italia 2025, announces surprise retirement

HQ

Simon Yates, the last winner of Giro d'Italia, has announced a retirement, something he himself admits will "come as a surprise to many", but decided after thinking about it for a long time.

"Cycling has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. From racing on the track at the Manchester Velodrome, to competing and winning on the biggest stage and representing my country at the Olympic Games, it has shaped every chapter of my life", he wrote.

He thanked his team, Visma-Lease a Bike, whom he was contracted until at least 2026. His loss will certainly be felt in the team. "I step away from professional cycling with deep pride and a sense of peace. This chapter has given me more than I ever imagined. Memories and moments that will stay with me long after the racing ends and for whatever comes next.

Thank you for the journey."

Yates, born in Bury, Greater Manchester, previously won Vuelta a España 2018, as well as three individual stages in Tour de France, including one last year. In total, he won 36 races, including the Track World Championship in 2013, the Tirreno-Adriatico in 2020, and the Tour of the Alps in 2021.