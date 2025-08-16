Simon Pegg spills on Tarantino's abandoned Star Trek Project

HQ

When talking about legendary unmade projects, Quentin Tarantino's once-planned Star Trek movie is one of the most intriguing. And now, Simon Pegg has offered his own take during an event in Boston. While he never actually read the script, he did get a detailed breakdown from producer Lindsey Weber and J.J. Abrams.

"That was what we call in the business batshit crazy. It was everything you would expect a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek script to be. I don't know how it would have gone over with the fans, but it certainly would have been an interesting thing."

Pegg didn't reveal any specifics, but he suggested that the film would have been something truly unique—likely a divisive entry among Star Trek fans. Paramount ultimately chose to go in a different direction, leaving "Tarantino Trek" as nothing more than a charming "what if" scenario.

Still, Pegg remains optimistic about the future, believing the Kelvin timeline will continue, especially since current Paramount chief David Ellison is reportedly a big fan. For Trekkies, the question lingers: Would Tarantino's Star Trek have been a masterpiece, a train wreck—or something in between?