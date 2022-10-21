Simon Pegg: "She-Hulk is the best thing from Marvel since Endgame"

HQ

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a rather conflicting series in general, with some viewers loving the Marvel Cinematic Universe show, while others disliked it. Regardless of your personal stance on the series, one actor who has been very impressed with the series and enjoyed watching it was Simon Pegg, who has said that it is the "best thing from Marvel since Endgame".

Speaking in a video (thanks, SheHulkSource), Pegg stated, "I just watched the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and I've got to say, I think that show is the best thing Marvel has done since Endgame. I think it's fucking brilliant. It's really funny. I love its self-reflectivity. That last episode was like Blazing-fucking-Saddles, it was great. Tatiana Maslany is da bomb, and I would like to marry her in an alternate dimension."

