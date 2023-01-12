Simon Pegg is voicing Hogwarts Legacy's headmaster

HQ

After what feels like years of eagerly awaiting the opportunity to start a schooling term at Hogwarts, we'll finally be able to do so next month when Avalanche Software's Hogwarts Legacy arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on February 10 (last-gen systems will come at a later date).

But ahead of that release date, the developer has now revealed some casting news and announced who will be portraying Hogwarts' headmaster in the game. Surprisingly, it will be Simon Pegg who is taking on the role, and giving us his interpretation of Phineas Nigellus Black (yes, from that famous wizarding family).

Talking about the role, Pegg has given us a glimpse into what Phineas will be like and stated that he will be both a help and a hindrance, and a general bit of a killjoy to the students that are currently attending the famous school - living up to his role as the "least popular headmaster Hogwarts has ever known".

Otherwise, in a series of tweets Avalanche has revealed that Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething will voice the two playable character options, Lesley Nicol will portray Professor Matilda Weasley, Asif Ali will be Amit Thakkar, Kandace Caine voices Professor Onai, Sohm Kapila is Professor Satyavati Shah, Luke Youngblood voices Everett Clopton, and finally Jason Anthony is Nearly Headless Nick and The Sorting Hat.