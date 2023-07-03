Simon Pegg does not want to a Shaun of the Dead sequel

Simon Pegg has shot down the idea of a Shaun of the Dead sequel, believing that despite people saying they want the movie, they do not need it.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Pegg discussed his moving away from geeky subcultures, and remarked on how he'd like to move away from his past film roles. "If I ever do an Instagram Live or whatever," he said. "People are always like, 'I need Shaun of the Dead 2 in my life.' And I'm like, 'No, you don't fucking need Shaun of the Dead 2! The last thing you need is Shaun of the Dead 2! It's done. Move on!'"

Pegg still plans to work on comedy, but only wishes to do so with Edgar Wright. "Whatever Edgar and I do next, we're not going to rely on what we've done before," he said. "I like the idea of pissing people off. There's something fun about torching everything. Everything that people think we are, that's what we won't be. We should just do something that no one's expecting."

There are still a lot of fans of Shaun of the Dead, but in a way, it makes the film slightly more special knowing that there will only be one of its kind.