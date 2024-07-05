Simon Pegg believes a Shaun of the Dead reboot would be 'cynical and exploitative'

Shaun of the Dead turns 20 this year, and despite the film being two decades old, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and Edgar Wright's start of the Cornetto trilogy remains a classic that holds up both as a zombie movie and a comedy.

When asked in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter whether he'd like to see a sequel, Simon Pegg simply said "I mean, Universal [Pictures] owns it. If they choose to reboot it, then they can if they want I guess. Although Edgar and I would be incensed."

Explaining why he'd hate to see a reboot, Pegg talked about how personal the movie is for him and Wright. "There's so much of us in that film. The whole joke of Ed and Shaun not being able to ever come out of The Winchester was real. That was about Nick and I, that was about our decision to just stay in a North London pub."

"There's so much of our own heart and soul in that film. If someone was to reboot it, it would be a cynical and exploitative exercise. I would hope that people are in love with our Shaun enough to resist a reboot."

Pegg seems to dislike the ideas of remakes or reboots in the first place, as he goes onto talk about Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead movie, which was still a good film in his eyes, but one that didn't need to take George Romero's title.