Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright reunion is closer than we think

The Cornetto trilogy, or Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End, are a great trilogy of movies from Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright. People are always wanting to see more from this duo, and Pegg has recently confirmed something may be on the horizon.

Speaking to DiscussingFilm, Pegg said: "Edgar and I are always talking about what we're going to do next. Neither of us can believe it's been 10 years since The World's End. But because our careers have obviously changed and we're not just sitting around writing zombie films like we used to, the real problem now is about syncing our diaries up at a time when we can both sit down and write a film. And then obviously shoot it. I'll say this, it's not about if but when we will do something, which we will do because we've already started talking about it."

"Edgar came over to my house last year and we started kicking ideas around. It's not going to be another sort of Cornetto film in that those movies were specifically genre riffs, which addressed the idea of the collective versus the individual. There are certain kinds of thematic consistencies between those three movies which make them a trilogy - it's not just the ice cream, it's a series of connecting thematic details. With what do next, we want to be completely different from that. We don't want to do a take on action movies or a take on sci-fi or a take on horror. We want to make a movie that is totally its own thing, existing outside of the Cornetto trilogy. My desire, really, is to do something super different."



It seems Pegg wants to make something where the audience is challenged. He said that The World's End is his favourite movie of the Cornetto trilogy because it is the least audience friendly. "We need new ideas. We need to be challenged. You know, my favorite of the Cornetto trilogy is The World's End because it's the least audience friendly. It's the darkest of the three. It's the most challenging, and I love the idea of actually putting the audience in a position where they have to feel a little bit uncomfortable and not necessarily cozy into the familiar. So whatever we do next, it'll be difficult that's for sure."