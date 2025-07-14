Simon Cowell's new talent hunt: Rare Pokémon cards

HQ

Collecting Pokémon cards continues to be extremely popular and for many it's about "catching 'em all", although today that's almost impossible given the price range where the most expensive cards can go for over $5 million.

One person we didn't know was collecting, but will definitely be able to afford to buy even the most expensive ones, is the man who often crushes dreams with the push of a button and has a wardrobe made up of 99% V-neck t-shirts, namely Britain's Got Talent and X Factor judge Simon Cowell.

He visited the London Trading Card fair this past weekend and took the opportunity to shop for some goodies (thanks IGN). Among other things, he went by Onfire Trading Cards and bought a Rayquaza VMAX Alt Art (PSA 10, absolute mint condition), for which he forked over $2,700 and posed for a photo.

You can check out the happy collector in the post below. What is your own relationship with Pokémon cards?