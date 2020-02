The enchanting, dreamy adventure Sayonara Wild Hearts is taking its musical and visual excellence to yet another platform, giving Xbox gamers a chance to partake in the beautiful game from Simogo. The developer and publisher Annapurna Interactive just recently announced that the game is set for Xbox One, revealing that it will hit the platform on February 25.

A new trailer was also released, showing off the "pop album video game" and you can check it out below.