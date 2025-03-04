Simeone explains the main difference between Atleti and Real Madrid or Barça: "I think that's beautiful"

HQ

The Champions League round of 16 matches start today, and undoubtedly the star match of the day will be Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid, a Madrid derby and already a classic European match between two teams with a great rivalry. Real Madrid and Atleti have faced each other 10 times in European competitions, with 5 victories for Real Madrid and 3 victories for Atleti. Despite those results, Atleti has never eliminated Madrid from Champions League, while Real Madrid has defeated Atleti in two finals (2014 and 2016).

History sides in Real Madrid side, but the match comes with the wind blowing in favour of Atlético, more solid in LaLiga lately and with a great comeback against Barça last week, with Real Madrid only capable of winning at the Bernabéu. And the second leg of this knock-out will be played at the Metropolitano, Atleti's stadium, on March 12.

Diego Pablo Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, doesn't want to talk about who's favourite, and said that previous encounters will have no influence in today's and next weeks' matches. "We are going to face an important rival that we respect and we know our strengths, we know them, we enhance them and tomorrow we will try to take the match where we believe we can hurt them".

And despite Atleti has never won a Champions League title or an European Cup, as it was previously known (with Real Madrid denying their best two chances), they are undoubtedly the third most successful Spanish football club... and with a big difference against Real Madrid and Barça. When asked if he thinks Atleti is at the same level, he said that while those two clubs have history, they have the growth. "Madrid and Barcelona are there because of their history. Both have a tremendous track record, but we are all about growth and that is very beautiful."