Simeone rants about Julian's penalty, Courtois responds: "I'm fed up with that victimhood"

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, got very heated up in the press conference after Wednesday's Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid, which Real won on penalties shortly after the penalty goal by Julián Álvarez was ruled out because he touched the ball with both his feet before striking... although that is barely noticeable.

After the match, many fans are arguing on whether Álvarez did touch the ball with both feet or not. The moment happened so quickly and only because Álvarez slipped when he went to strike, but regardless of the reason, Real Madrid players asked the referee to check it and VAR was very quick to disallow it... which angered Simeone, who in the press conference, shouted to the reporters "Raise your hands if you saw Julián touching the ball twice. See? nobody raises their hand, said Simeone to a seemingly mostly empty room, as seen in this shot from Sport.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reacted to Simeone's rant when asked about it in the mixed zone, and didn't hold back. "I'm fed up with that victimhood, always crying about things like this. Referees don't want to benefit a team, neither in Spain nor in Europe; they saw it clearly and called it that way."

"They're human, and with technology, they've seen it clearly. If you're winning 1-0 in the first minute and don't go for the second, that's the fault of their game", added the Belgian keeper, who is a former Atleti player (he lost the 2014 Champions League final against Real Madrid) and since joining rival team has become one of the most hated figures in the team for the 'colchoneros', with his nameplate on the stadium's surroundings being vandalized.