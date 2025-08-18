Simeone admits defeat hurts them but it's "part of the journey" after Espanyol stuns Atlético de Madrid

HQ

Atlético de Madrid started LaLiga 2025/26 with a defeat. After a spending spree in the transfer market, Simeone used five new players against RCD Espanyol last Sunday night (and four more being new players from 2024). Among the new players this summer, midfielder Álex Baena, who joined from Villareal, wand centre-back Hancko, coming from Feyenoord, were the most productive, alongside Julián Álvarez and his great free kick goal.

However, the Catalan club managed to respond with two goals by Lestán and Milla in the last fifteen minutes, and Atlético never found their way back to the goal.

Head manager Diego Simeone wants to lead a team able to compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid in every competition, but has already missed the chance of winning three points. Speaking after the match, he said that their first goal in the 73rd minute put them back into the match when Atlético "had it under control".

However, he is optimistic as he knows it's mostly a new team, and mistakes can, and must happen. "I understand that defensive errors are part of the journey. The result hurts us, but it's going to make us improve and grow. From there, I'll take all the good things and we'll try to improve the rest" he said, praising that his squad "played with personality".