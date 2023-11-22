Silver Surfer reported to be a woman in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot

HQ

Most of us know Jack Kirby's intergalactic surfer as Norrin Radd, a young astrologer from the planet Zenn-La who later became the target of the ever-hungry Galactus. He famously appeared in Rise of the Silver Surfer, the sequel to Tim Story's 2005 film in which he was portrayed by Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburne, and there are now strong indications that the character will return in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot. But in a form that is a bit different from what we are used to.

The Insider's Jeff Sneider claims that we can expect the Silver Surfer to be of the opposite sex this time, a woman. Now, this wouldn't be the first time this has happened in the MCU and Cosmo the dog suffered the same fate in the last Guardians of the Galaxy film. Good or bad, well you'll have to decide for yourself - who knows, it might give a new exciting twist to the whole thing.

What are your thoughts on a potential female Silver Surfer, fun or blasphemy?